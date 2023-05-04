WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The annual Wichita Prayer Breakfast was held on Thursday at Century II Expo Hall.

The Wichita Prayer Breakfast first began in 1963 and aims to encourage regular prayer for our city and its leaders and to create fellowship as a community of friends.

Sunrise Christian Academy basketball coach Luke Barnwell was the featured speaker at the event.

“I felt my calling and purpose in coaching basketball since I was a young boy was able to do a lot of fun things, yet deep down that’s what we are chasing relational life with young men to help lead them to Christ,” Barnwell said.

Barnwell has a combined record of 223-38 in 10 seasons and has earned the honor of the 2021 and 2022 Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year. He has trained two NBA players.