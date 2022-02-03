WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are more calls for an independent investigation into the death of Cedric Lofton.

Commissioner Lacey Cruse, and now Commissioner Jim Howell, is voicing support for a third-party investigation into the 17-year-old boy’s death. During Wednesday’s Sedgwick County commission meeting, things got heated and personal at times.



“It’s time for war, either you’re going to fight alongside, or against the people,” said Maurice Evans, also known as Pastor Moe.

Evans is one of several people who spoke in favor of an independent investigation into Lofton’s death. The teenager reportedly had a mental health crisis when Wichita police took him to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center last September. Lofton died in the hospital, two days after a physical struggle with JIAC employees, where he became unresponsive while being restrained. Evans got personal with Commissioner Sarah Lopez during Wednesday’s meeting.

“You presented yourself as a love warrior, but how much of a threat could it have been to your children. You see we know exactly where to find you and your children,” said Evans.

“You can come after me all you want, but the moment you bring my child into it is absolutely unacceptable. I am on board to help with this,” said Lopez.

This came one day before a brand new community task force will review the Lofton case to see what policies and procedures need to be changed at JIAC.

“There is a lot of blame to go around. I think we all make mistakes, a lot of things are wrong, and policies probably weren’t what they should be. Our training isn’t what it should be,” said Howell.

“We have to fight, but not with each other. We have to fight to change a system that is wholly broken and has to change so that no one else dies,” said Cruse.

The group ‘Community Empowerment and Resilience Coalition’ filed a report with the Department of Justice for an independent review of the case. The county’s new community task force meets for the first time Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

