Support pouring in for Wichita police officer after shooting leaves him critically injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Wichita, Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay says he’s asking for prayers.

“It is a very difficult job trying to balance everybody’s needs and concerns,” said Chief Ramsay. “It’s a stressful time to be an officer, and this really highlights the difficult job that they have.”

That officer, not yet publicly named, has been struggling in critical condition in the hospital.

“We are here to help,” said Steve Jerrell, Honore Adversis Foundation spokesman. “Some way to help. We as law enforcement are a very close-knit family. That’s what we are. We’re a family.”

Donations to the Honore Adversis Foundation are all going to the officer and his family right now, according to Jerrell.

Jerrell is hoping people will go to www.honorduringadversity.org to donate.

“It’s one less thing they have to worry about while they’re in the hospital dealing with a tragic event,” said Jerrell.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says he loves to see support. He’s hoping people come to City Hall Monday night for a prayer vigil to pray for everyone involved.

“This officer is a hero. He responded to a domestic violence incident,” said Whipple. “He was looking just to make sure really that the victim and the family are safe and encountered someone who, we really don’t know if it was a mental health breakdown or what but encountered violence.”

The prayer vigil will be in front of the police memorial Monday night at 7 p.m.