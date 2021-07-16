Supreme Court upholds convictions for Topeka triple murders

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of a woman who participated in the deaths of three people who were strangled or smothered with trash bags in her Topeka home.

In a unanimous opinion released Friday, the high court also affirmed Kora Liles’ sentences on 11 charges,  including three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

 Liles was one of five people charged in the March 2017 deaths of 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 20-year-old Luke Davis in a Topeka basement.

Police said the violence stemmed from an unproven rape allegation against Leavitt.

