WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Alex Isola drilled a bases loaded single to left field to deliver the Wind Surge a 9-8 come from behind win over the Midland RockHounds in ten innings. The win is the Wind Surge sixth in a row, matching the longest win streak of last season.

The Wind Surge sent ten batters to the plate in the third and scored a season high seven runs in an inning. The Surge offense forced an early exit from Midland starter Ryan Cusick. Dennis Ortega drove home a pair of runs on a triple and Kevin Merrell added a two run home run.

Simeon Woods-Richardson took the hill for his third start on the young season for Wichita where he threw a gem, pitching six scoreless innings and only allowing two hits and adding six strikeouts with zero walks.

Ben Gross came in relief for the Surge in the seventh where he pitched two innings allowing zero runs and zero hits with three strikeouts before being relieved by Steven Cruz where he found himself in a jam in the ninth, allowing four runs to score to cut the lead to 7-4 and only recording one out. Argenis Angulo came in for the Surge with two outs in the ninth and gave up a three-run homer to RockHound’s Shane Selman to tie the game 7-7.

Nine innings wasn’t enough for the afternoon as the game headed to extra innings where Midland was able to tack on a run thanks to an RBI single from Logan Davidson to give Midland an 8-7 lead. The Surge were able to answer in the bottom of the 10th where Matt Wallner was able to score Michael Helman on a sacrifice fly, followed by the game winning RBI single from Alex Isola to give the Surge a 9-8 victory.