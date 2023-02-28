WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a survey conducted by the City of Wichita’s Plastic Bag Task Force, 39% of the 264 participants verified to be living in Wichita voted that they “strongly agree” single-use plastic bags should be banned.

“The Wichita City Council convened the Plastic Bag Task Force in the fall of 2019 with the mission of evaluating whether single-use plastic bags have an impact on the health of residents and the environment in our community,” the City of Wichita said.

In the first phase of the survey, the Task Force asked for participants to answer questions about single-use plastic bags.

In the second phase, the Task Force shared their findings with the Wichita City Council and the public during a Council Workshop session on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Survey results:

According to the ​Plastic Bag Task Force, 35 local stores have already banned single-use plastic bags, with other stores planning to discontinue their use of them as well.

Dillon’s Sheila Regehr says the grocery store is aiming to phase out plastic bags by 2025.

“As a zero hunger, zero waste vision, we would like to see plastic bags phased out if we are able to uphold our vision of a zero waste company. That’s one of the steps that must be taken,” Regehr said.

Prather says in areas where single-use plastic bags are banned, such as the state of California, it became a habit for people to bring their own bags.

“What we’re finding in talking with communities is it’s just a change of habit. In the first few weeks or months, there’s some wailing and gnashing of teeth, as we call it, but after that, it’s a transition of habit where people get used to bringing their own bags, we’re talking cloth bags here, and it becomes a way of life, and it’s an issue that’s no longer an issue,” Prather said.

According to ​Plastic Bag Task Force Member Brett Prather, 462,800,000 single-use plastic bags have been used in Wichita since February 2020. The average American family takes home almost 1,500 single-use plastic bags per year.

The City of Wichita could see a savings of $309,632 if single-use plastic bags were banned, according to the Plastic Bag Task Force.