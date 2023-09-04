WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Highway designers are looking for the best way to improve a Wichita-area road. About 12,000 vehicles a day use Kansas Highway 254 northeast of Wichita. The road connects Wichita, Valley Center, Park City, Bel Aire, and Kechi to several towns in Butler County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to improve K-254 from Woodlawn to 127th Street East. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, workers will begin a field survey on the four-mile stretch of road.

The field survey will extend 4,000 feet north and south of K-254 on Rock Road, Webb Road and Greenwich Road.

Before the surveyors enter private property, a survey crew member will contact property owners or tenants to get permission.

The surveyors will use instruments to determine the locations of existing features in the four-mile corridor. The information they collect will be used for the detailed design of the proposed highway improvement.

The field survey is expected to be finished by Feb. 1.