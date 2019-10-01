Surviving the fight: Kansas woman who changed common-law marriage laws in second fight for her life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At 8 years old, Sara (Shelton) Baker says she was sold to a man by her own mother.

The man was her mother’s co-worker and lived with the family. Baker can recall receiving a ring from the man for her ninth birthday.

She was the man’s young “wife”, and in turn, she says her mother received money to pay her bills and buy cigarettes.

“It was sickening. To look back, it was sickening,” Baker said.

At age 11, Baker became pregnant with her first child. She says her rapist tried homemade tactics of aborting the baby. Her mother drove her to an abortion clinic in Texas, but because Baker was more than six months pregnant she was turned away.

Child Protective Services intervened but Baker says her mother and her rapist made up stories about how an 11-year-old became pregnant.

Baker keeps the list of questions she wrote to ask potential families with interest in adopting her son.

On Dec. 1, 1997, Baker’s first son Blake was born. Because Baker was not fully developed yet, he had to be delivered by Cesarean-section with a hip-to-hip incision. Baker got to hold Blake three times that day before handing him over to his adoptive family. She hasn’t seen him since.

Baker remembers the US marshals kicking in the door of the hotel she was staying at with her rapist, Jerry Crook, but not much later he was back in her life.

“He would pick me up from school, I even started working at the bar he was working at and I was 13 years old,” Baker says.

Soon, she was pregnant again.

Baker recalls her attitude shifting to thinking she was in love with the man.

“Everything that was beat into my head for all those years, I was speaking now,” Baker says.

In October 1999, Sara gave birth to her second son, Zac. The two of them together were placed in foster care and for the first time, able to put some distance between Baker and Crook.

Eventually, law enforcement caught on and Crook was imprisoned, originally serving a 25 year prison term.

When Baker was 16, she took part in changing the common-law marriage laws in Kansas. Crook claimed Baker was his wife under common-law. At the time, girls only had to be 12 years old and boys had to be 14 and mutually agree on the marriage.

Baker spent time in Topeka testifying in front of legislators before attending the bill-signing by then-governor Bill Graves.

Now, both parties must be 18.

While she’s proud of the family she has now (five children and husband, Jack) and the legacy she created in Kansas law, Baker doesn’t feel she’s fully living yet.

A Timeline of Abuse

Years of depression and PTSD caused nausea for Baker, to the point she threw up often, effectively rotting her teeth.

“The blood, the pain, it’s just unbearable,” Baker said.

Since she’s unable to work, Baker spends her days making bracelets to raise money for the surgery she needs.

Baker says the surgery costs $6,700 and Medicare does not cover it. She also battles Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that damages the thyroid.

The bracelets keep her hands and mind busy. She stays up-to-date on current events with a special passion for justice in child sex crimes.

“I want to live for the kids I have now,” Baker said.

Recently, Baker was asked to be a speaker for a human trafficking summit at her children’s high school.

“My life may not be the best. I’m dealing with a lot of health issues. But there is life…you can make it,” Baker said.

