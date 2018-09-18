Suspect charged after striking Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said they charged a suspect with striking a deputy's patrol vehicle.

It happened April 28 in the 10500 block of East Harry when.

The deputy was standing outside of the vehicle when his car was struck. The deputy was also hit and taken to an area hospital with a broken leg.

The DA said the suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated battery while DUI. A warrant for his arrest is currently pending.

