Suspect dead following crash with stolen vehicle in south Wichita

KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a suspect is dead following a crash in a stolen red Chevy Cruz. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of MacArthur and Meridian.

According to police, a person was warming their Cruz in the 700 block of W. Lockwood when it was stolen.

Police pursued the Cruz at 47th and Meridian, and it crashed at the intersection of MacArthur and Meridian with a Toyota Corolla. The suspect in the Cruz then struck a telephone pole.

“The driver of the stolen car was ejected and died on the scene,” said Capt. Wendell Nicholson, Wichita Police Department.

The department said the suspect is a man. He hasn’t been identified.

The 60-year-old man driving the Toyota was transported with minor injuries

The intersection was closed as crews investigated. The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

