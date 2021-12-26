Suspect found in Salina hit-and-run

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect has been found in a hit-and-run that happened in Salina on the night of Friday night.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m., the Salina Police Department (SPD) and Salina Fire Department received a call from the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been hit by a car.

According to the SPD, upon arrival, they found the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one of their legs.

The victim was transported with life-threatening injuries to Salina Regional Health Center and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita.

According to SPD, the driver of the motor vehicle did not stop and was last seen headed northbound on Ohio Street. Based on debris left at the scene, SPD believed the suspect’s vehicle was possibly a gold or beige 2003-2006 Toyota Camry and should have had damage to the driver’s side, including missing the outside rearview mirror and damage to the windshield.

On Saturday, with the public’s help, the SPD was able to locate the car and driver involved in the hit and run.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition at Via Christi in Wichita, according to SPD.

The SPD encourages anyone with information regarding the hit and run to contact them at 785-826-7210, through Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, or online.