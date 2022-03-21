WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Wichita teen at the Towne East Square Mall on Friday has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. in the Juvenile District Court.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton of Wichita was shot and killed at the Towne East Mall on Friday.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded to the report of a shooting at Towne East Mall, 7700 E Kellogg Dr.

Upon arrival, officers say they entered the mall and found Hutton, who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the WPD revealed Hutton was involved in a physical altercation at the mall with people he knew from an ongoing dispute. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting Hutton, according to the WPD. Wichita police say the suspect then fled on foot.

Witnesses provided Wichita police officers with a description of the suspect, allowing them to quickly locate the suspect in the area and arrest him. A 17-year-old young man that was with the suspect was detained, questioned, and released. Wichita police officers have recovered two handguns during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

KSN will have a reporter in attendance. We will provide more information as it becomes available.