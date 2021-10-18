Suspect in Lawrence shooting transferred from Tennessee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal Lawrence shooting has been transferred back to Kansas after being arrested in Tennessee.

Nineteen-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates Jr. was arrested Oct. 6 in Three Way, Tennessee, on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is one of two suspects in the death of 21-year-old Christian Willis, of Wichita, on Sept. 8.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Spates was booked into the Douglas County Jail Sunday evening and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Eighteen-year-old Javier Romero has been charged with first-degree murder in Willis’ death.

