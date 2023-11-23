WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a Wichita homicide case that was arrested in Texas has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Carlos Anderson-Honeycutt, courtesy Sedgwick County Jail

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Carlos Anderson-Honeycutt was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder in the first degree in the death of 24-year-old Brittnee Wicker.

Wicker was found shot to death in a home in the 2300 block of S. Belmont on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Wichita Police Department said she was likely killed during an act of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can find resources to help by clicking here.