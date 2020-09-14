Suspect vehicle information released after Kansas City, Kansas family of 4 shot at while driving

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released information on a suspect vehicle they believe was behind a shooting that threatened the safety of a family of four.

Tiffany Etheridge, her boyfriend, and her two young children were on their way to pick up some tacos when bullets struck their car and pierced the back window. Her daughter was hit by some of the glass, and damage from the bullets appeared all around where the family was sitting.

“Thankful that we are all alive,” Etheridge said. “I don’t know, I don’t understand.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated that Etheridge and her family were traveling westbound on I-70 over 38th Street. The suspect vehicle continued southbound on I-635 from I-70.

Now, the patrol is asking for help finding the suspect vehicle, believed to be a white 2010-2017 four-door Chevrolet Equinox with a sunroof and paper tags. Officials believe the vehicle was occupied by a white or Hispanic female driver in her 20s and a white or Hispanic male shooter in his 20s with dark hair.

The patrol asks anyone with information to contact them through any of the following methods: Trooper Christopher Suther at (913) 249-0639 or Christopher.Suther@KS.GOV, Lieutenant Mitch Mellick at (913) 229-2337 or Mitch.Mellick@KS.GOV, or contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information.

