Suspects arrested in Kansas teen’s murder near elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says two teen suspects have been arrested in connection to the June 8 shooting death of 15-year-old Kaden Bauswell.

U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force of Omaha and U.S. Marshals Las Cruces in New Mexico took the suspects, aged 17 and 16, into custody. They both will be facing charges in Wyandotte County.

On June 8, officers responded to a shooting shortly before noon near Hazel Grove Elementary School.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Bauswell on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bauswell was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.