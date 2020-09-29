Suspension of gunfight reenactment at Old Cowtown Museum during City’s review process

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the evening of Sept. 18, a 24-year-old man was injured in an accidental shooting at the Old Cowtown Museum. Wichita police said several people were involved in a live re-enactment scene at the museum when one of the participants was accidentally shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The city of Wichita said it is the first incident of its kind at the museum. The city is undertaking a comprehensive administrative review of the incident and has suspended all gunfight reenactments at the museum during the review process.

