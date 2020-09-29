WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the evening of Sept. 18, a 24-year-old man was injured in an accidental shooting at the Old Cowtown Museum. Wichita police said several people were involved in a live re-enactment scene at the museum when one of the participants was accidentally shot in the chest.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The city of Wichita said it is the first incident of its kind at the museum. The city is undertaking a comprehensive administrative review of the incident and has suspended all gunfight reenactments at the museum during the review process.
LATEST POSTS:
- Trump receives third nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
- Suspension of gunfight reenactment at Old Cowtown Museum during City’s review process
- Coronavirus surge: When will the fall COVID-19 spike hit?
- 1 million lives lost: World marks painful COVID-19 milestone
- Investigation reveals how Trump campaign used Facebook to deter voters in 2016 campaign