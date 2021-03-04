Suspicious device removed from Pittsburg State campus

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Police say a suspicious device found near the Pittsburg State University campus Thursday contained a small amount of “incendiary components.”

Police were notified Wednesday after the device was found on a block adjacent to the campus. The Kansas State Highway Patrol’s Hazardous Device Unit removed the device from campus Thursday evening. Pieces of it will be taken to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Forensic Laboratories for further examination.

Police said no suspects have been developed in the case and the investigation is continuing.