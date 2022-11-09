WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspicious package has closed a downtown Wichita post office.

According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Kelly O’Brien, they received a call for a suspicious package that was left at 330 W. Second St.

“A man walked into the business, left a package on the desk and walked away,” O’Brien said.

According to O’Brien, post office workers thought it was suspicious and evacuated the building due to the company’s procedures.

“At this time, the area’s being contained,” O’Brien said.

The Wichita Police Department is keeping people out of the area until the suspicious package can be further examined.

“EOD is in route to examine the package to see exactly what it is,” O’Brien said. “But until then, we’re going to take every safety precaution for not only the businesses safety but our safety and anybody else in the area.”

O’Brien says the alleged suspect is a thin white man in his 60s who has one arm and was wearing all dark clothing. Police are looking for the alleged suspect in the area.

O’Brien expects the area to be closed off for at least the next hour.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.