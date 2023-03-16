WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Chevy Blazer crashed Thursday morning into a west Wichita QuikTrip. It happened at the store at Maple and West Street.

Police arrived at the store around 4:45 and found the blazer inside.

The driver of the SUV was ok. However, some shelving inside the store was pushed into a customer at the time of the impact.

“He has no serious injuries. Some scrap and scratches from the glass,” said Sgt. John Bogle, Wichita Police Department.

Police are investigating whether the driver was impaired.

“Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it entered the parking lot and continued up directly towards the business and eventually turned into the business,” Bogle said.

Police said at the time, the store wasn’t busy. Firefighters removed the Blazer from the inside.

The front entrance of the store remains blocked.