TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — An SUV hit and killed a 52-year-old Topeka man Thursday evening on the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Topeka, the Kansas Turnpike Authority confirmed.

Emergency crews first responded around 8:30 p.m. It happened near mile marker 179, shortly before the South Topeka toll booth, in the westbound lanes according to KTA.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Ford SUV was in the right lane when it hit Derick L. Taylor. Taylor was pronounced dead.