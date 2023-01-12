WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.

Police say they got the call at 11:50 of a car hitting Promise Thai Cuisine in the 300 block of S. Greenwich, about a block north of Kellogg.

Police and fire crews respond after the report of a car crashing into a restaurant in the 300 block of S. Greenwich in Wichita on Jan. 12, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Officers say a 77-year-old man was the driver and may have suffered from a medical condition.

“Backing up and then going forward and backing up and going forward,” Sgt. Dan Binkley, Wichita Police Department, said. “At which point, while backing up, struck a parked vehicle, and when going forward, also struck a separate parked vehicle.”

Witnesses told police the SUV eventually went over the curb and hit the building.

“The vehicle backed up and then went forward again, striking the building again,” Binkley said.

He said a 72-year-old man and a 61-year-old man in the restaurant were injured by debris. However, only one of them had to be taken to the hospital.

“What we’re learning is that the first impact may have only hit the brick structure, pillar area, but upon backing up and going forward again, the second impact appears to be what crashed through the glass,” Binkley said. “And in pushing more into the restaurant … that’s when the individuals inside received minor injury from the debris.”

Binkley said EMS was still examing the driver.

“It’s not believed at this point that there’s any life-threatening injuries that he would need to be transported,” the sergeant said.