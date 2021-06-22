Woman suffering a mental episode drives SUV into Newton Medical Center pond

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Fire Department and EMT Services announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that their crews responded to a non-injury accident with a submerged SUV in the Newton Medical Center Health pond.

The post stated no one was injured and that an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the incident.

On Tuesday evening, Erin McDaniel with the City of Newton shared the following information with KSN regarding the submersion:

“The driver was apparently having a mental health episode and intentionally drove the vehicle into the pond. Based on statements from the driver and witnesses, we believe no one was in the car at the time, although the car has not yet been removed from the pond for verification.

The woman was taken to Newton Medical Center for an evaluation. Two small children were taken into protective custody. The investigation is ongoing.”