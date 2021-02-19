SUV surprise: Wichita family gets a new ride at Shockers game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State surprised No. 6 Houston with a win on Thursday. A Wichita family was also surprised with a new SUV during the game

Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation surprised Gold Star mom Lindsay Plunk and her children with the vehicle.

Plunk’s husband was killed during active duty in the U.S. Army in 2010. She and her teenage son, who is now driving age, say they cannot believe it.

“It honestly, I am mind blown right now. I am speechless,” said Noah Fisher, Lindsay’s son

All, I can say is thank you. I know it’s simple, but it really does mean a lot, and we are really thankful and grateful,” said Lindsay Plunk, Gold Star wife.

Plunk says the new SUV will help alleviate a lot of stress when it comes to getting her three kids where they need to go on a daily basis.