SUV T-boned on Kansas Turnpike while attempting to make U-turn

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sirens blaring at 2:40 a.m. Friday in Emporia were headed to the Kansas Turnpike to help with a crash that injured two people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 75-year-old man from Emporia was attempting to turn through the break in the barrier wall when his 2003 Trailblazer was T-boned by a 2020 International box truck from Indiana. The collision happened just after 2:30 a.m.

The 75-year-old driver and his 76-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The 41-year-old Wichita driver of the box truck had no apparent injuries, according to the KHP crash logs.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories