SWAT called to house in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a heavy police presence this afternoon in northeast Wichita.

Law enforcement responded to call from a residence near the intersection of twelfth street and Dellrose street around noon.

Police say they were told there was a possible weapon at the home, but didn’t have any information on whether any weapons were found.

Police had neighbors evacuate their homes and SWAT was activated.

However, no one was hurt and there were no arrests made.

Police say they’re interviewing three people about what happened.

Stay with KSN as we continue to follow this story.