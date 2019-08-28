SWAT called to negotiate with Wichita man suffering from mental health crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department and SWAT team negotiated with a 52-year-old man suffering from a mental health crisis on Tuesday.

The department was called to the 1100 block of North Amidon around 11 a.m. to assist an elderly couple with a disturbance involving their son.

When officers contacted the son, they noticed the he was armed with a handgun. After further investigation, they determined that no one was threatened, no one was in danger, and a felony crime was not committed. Officers then cleared the scene.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers were again called to the home where the man was home alone. He was experiencing a mental health crisis and threatening property damage to the home.

“Due to the previous situation, WPD negotiation team and WPD SWAT team were activated to assist with the situation,” said officer Charley Davidson. “Officers and negotiators attempted several hours to speak with the man and have him exit the home in order to provide him additional help.”

After a consultation with a lead prosecutor, it was determined the man’s behavior did not meet the threshold of a felony crime.

Officers cleared the scene and will be following up with the family and mental health resource centers to assist.

LATEST STORIES: