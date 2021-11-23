SWAT standoff ends after police find Wichita home empty

The Wichita Police Department was in a standoff with a person in the 2400 block of N. Poplar, Nov. 23, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in north Wichita has ended peacefully. The Wichita Police Department used a robot to enter the home. They did not find anyone inside.

Police and SWAT had been outside the home in the 2400 block of North Poplar since early Tuesday morning.

It started with the report that someone in a home fired a weapon at an occupied car around 2 a.m. No one was injured.

The Wichita Police Department was in a standoff with a person in the 2400 block of N. Poplar, Nov. 23, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Police responded and began trying to communicate with the person by phone and with a loudspeaker.

Officers closed two blocks of Poplar, from 23rd Street to 25th Street, but they say they did not ask anyone to evacuate the area.