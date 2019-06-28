SWAT team called to south Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff is going on in south Wichita and several homes have been evacuated.

The standoff began just after 8:00 Friday morning when the Wichita Police SWAT team was called to the area of 58th Street South and Broadway.

Police were called to a report of a man with a gun who authorities say is suicidal in a home in the area. Police say they are working to convince the man to surrender.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. We are keeping tabs on this story and will alert you to any developments.