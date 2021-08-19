SWAT team called to south Wichita trailer park

WICHITA, Kan. (SKNW) – The Wichita Police Department’s SWAT team was called out at around11:45 a.m. to a trailer park in south Wichita.

The park is the Lakeview Community in the 1000 block of E. MacArthur. It is just east of I-135.

There was an assault call reported in the area that a man was waving a handgun around and threatening his neighbors.

According to WPD, when officers arrived on the scene they heard a gunshot. They took cover and called for more officers to come to the scene.

The situation has be been contained, and the suspect is believed to be the only person.

Neighboring homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

The public is not in danger.

According to the WPD, negotiators have arrived on the scene to communicate with the person. They are continuing to talk to the suspect to de-escalate the situation and resolve things peacefully.

