SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – An investigation is ongoing in Hamilton County, after a Syracuse man drowned while swimming at Sam’s Pond.

According to The Syracuse Journal, officials say 23-year-old Joaquin Hernandez became exhausted while swimming Tuesday afternoon, and slipped under the water.

His friends rushed into the water but couldn’t save him in time. It took several hours of searching by officials to find his body.

No word on if drugs or alcohol were involved.