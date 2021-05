SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old Syracuse man was killed in a crash early Thursday on Kansas Highway 27.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 was northbound on K-27, and a semi was southbound. The patrol report states the F-150 went left of center and collided head-on with the semi. Both vehicles came to a complete stop.

The patrol identified the crash victim as Donovan Seeber.

The 66-year-old driver of the semi was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.