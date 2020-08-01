Update: Syracuse teen found

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 13-year-old Hamilton County girl has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office said Keayra Bliss was found after leaving her home early Saturday, and a 19-year-old man from Nebraska was taken into custody for interference with parental custody.

