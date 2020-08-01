Update: Syracuse teen found

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Rep. Ron Estes made a visit to Wichita Saturday to tour local independent entertainment venue WAVE and to discuss the RESTART Act and its importance in keeping Kansas businesses open.

The RESTART Act is built to help independent music venues and restaurants by extending the paycheck protection program, assist with rent, utilities, mortgage payments, and more. Estes said coming up with a solution is crucial to keep businesses open.