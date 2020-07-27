T.J.’s Forecast: Gloomy start to the workweek with lingering showers and storms

A cold front has been on the move and that has brought heavy rains to the Central High Plains.

Big flooding concerns have been the weather headline across the region. Some rainfall amounts in the last 24 hours have climbed toward 6″ in North-central Kansas.

More rain and isolated storms are on the way this evening as this front pushes southward. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for the Oklahoma Panhandle into Tuesday morning.

We will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the overnight as this front stalls to the south of the KSN Viewing Area.

Temperatures will be milder as northeasterly flow holds. Lows will dip into the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow, that breeze from the northeast will switch to the east/southwest but that direction along with the clouds will help keep us milder. Temperatures will top out in the 80s.

That stalled boundary will hangout fairly close to the Kansas-Oklahoma State-line meaning more storms, mainly favoring the southern half of the state.

A piece of energy starts to move toward Kansas from the northwest Wednesday into Thursday. With a little more heating, leading to more instability, some isolated severe storms will be possible by mid-week.

These storms line-up in Northwestern Kansas where we find a Marginal Risk.

This more active stretch will hold our temps down with the clouds and the cooler flow. Temps will hold in the middle 80s for many of us. We remain unsettled because of this disturbance with more scattered showers and storms.

Moisture will stick around into our Friday with a few showers and storms possible. A lingering shower or storm is possible into our Saturday in our central neighborhoods with drier conditions out west. High pressure attempts to build back in for our Saturday and Sunday meaning more pleasant weather. A drier end to the weekend is in store with more sunshine. Southerly flow will kick back in bringing more seasonable warmth to the Sunflower State. Highs look to climb back into the 80s and 90s Sunday into the start of our first week of August.

Have a great night!

-T.J.