T-Mobile files lawsuit against City of Wichita over North Riverside cell tower

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – T-Mobile has filed a lawsuit against City of Wichita over North Riverside cell tower. It is over a conditional use application to construct an 80-foot wireless communication facility near 18th and Woodland.

T-Mobile says it suffers from a significant gap in its ability to provide service in the North Riverside neighborhood, driven primarily by inadequate network capacity to serve consumer demand. The carrier claims that more homes have “cut the cord”, and to provide services that customers demand, the wireless provider must build facilities that will provide wireless signal coverage and also adequate network capacity to accommodate the radical increase in use.

Residents in the area protested the plan saying it would decrease property values. The Wichita City Council voted down the proposal 5-2 back on May 14.

T-Mobile says the denial of the conditional use permit violates the Communications Act.

Read the lawsuit by clicking here.