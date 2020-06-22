Breaking News
Kansas governor takes action on issues with unemployment, labor secretary resigns

T-Mobile lays off more than 200 Sprint employees in Kansas

FILE – This combination of April 30, 2018, file photos shows signage for a Sprint store in New York’s Herald Square, top, and signage at a T-Mobile store in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — More than 200 Sprint employees in Overland Park, Kansas, have been laid off since the company merged with T-Mobile.

The Kansas City Star reports a June 17 notification to state regulators shows T-Mobile cut 241 positions at the former Sprint headquarters.

A judge approved a merger of the two companies in February and it became official in April.

 A T-Mobile spokesperson says the company plans to eventually hire 5,000 new workers across the organization. In a statement, the company said the layoffs in Overland Park were part of an overall study of where to best place the company’s resources. 

