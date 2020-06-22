OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — More than 200 Sprint employees in Overland Park, Kansas, have been laid off since the company merged with T-Mobile.
The Kansas City Star reports a June 17 notification to state regulators shows T-Mobile cut 241 positions at the former Sprint headquarters.
A judge approved a merger of the two companies in February and it became official in April.
A T-Mobile spokesperson says the company plans to eventually hire 5,000 new workers across the organization. In a statement, the company said the layoffs in Overland Park were part of an overall study of where to best place the company’s resources.
LATEST STORIES:
- T-Mobile lays off more than 200 Sprint employees in Kansas
- Kansas governor takes action on issues with unemployment, labor secretary resigns
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and comfortable today, spotty showers this week
- Eskimo Pie ice cream treat to change ‘derogatory’ name after nearly 100 years
- 11-year-old dies after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by father, stepmother, officials say