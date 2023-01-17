WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Go back 66 million years ago to the Cretaceous Period with Expedition: Dinosaur at Exploration Place.

The exhibit will be at Exploration Place, 300 N McLean Blvd, from Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, May 7.

Exploration Place says visitors will have the chance to walk among life-size animatronic dinosaurs, including the “fearsome” T-Rex, the “majestic” Torosaurus and the heavily armored Ankylosaurus.

“This is our first big dinosaur exhibit since 2016,” said Exploration Place’s President and CEO, Adam Smith. “People of all ages are captivated by dinosaurs, and I think we all know some kids who can impress us with their prehistoric knowledge.”

The exhibit includes Sketch-a-Saurus, where guests will be able to see their own dinosaur creation come alive on a giant projection display.

Exploration Place says visitors will also have the chance to stand face to face with life-sized dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals, have their picture taken in the jaws of a T-Rex and experience a simulation of the asteroid strike that ended the dinosaur era.

“Young paleontologists can hone their skills by extracting dinosaur bones from a fossil dig pit and study fossils that are as old as 300 million years,” said Exploration Place.

Exploration Place says they have created a new live science show to complement the exhibit, called “Dinosaur Encounter.”

“Guests will meet Jesse, a 7-foot-tall Dilophosaurus that roamed the Earth 193 million years ago, and help his wrangler conduct a dinosaur training session in a hilarious and insightful show,” Exploration Place said.

The run time of the show is expected to be 20 to 30 minutes long.

Admission to Expedition: Dinosaur is free for members and included in the price of general admission. The Dinosaur Encounter live science show is free for Exploration Place members or $5 per person ($4 for youth and seniors and free for ages 2 and under).