Take the bait: Harvey County parks freshly stocked with fish

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - - Though a little delayed by high water levels, thousands of pounds of catfish and hundreds of pounds of large mouth bass are calling lakes in Harvey County, home.

Harvey County stocks East Park, West Park and Camp Hawk three times during the summer season. The county is spending $19,500 this year on restocking, which county parks director said is to make the place a draw for anglers.

"Just a lot of people getting a lot of great fish. There's no return on investment as far as that is concerned. We don't require anything for people to come fishing...we do require them to have a state fishing license," Miller said.

The fish are raised at Harbin Fish Farm in Harper County.

KSN caught up with two fishermen reaping the benefits of a freshly stocked lake on Wednesday morning.

"We always catch fish, but they tend to be on the smaller side we want to go where we can catch one to two pounds or bigger and this is a good spot for that," Roger Speed said.

Speed was joined by his brother, Jack. The pair from Wichita use a homemade stink bait to reel in channel cat, which they in turn filet and eat.

