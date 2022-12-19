WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Christmas and through New Year’s Day, Kansas law enforcement agencies will focus on stopping drunk and impaired drivers.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the New Year’s holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol or other drugs.

The sheriff’s office says it will be part of the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign that starts after Christmas and runs through Jan. 2. It says the Kansas Highway Patrol has also committed to the campaign.

“Keep in mind that if you are going to be using ANY impairing substance– don’t even consider driving,” the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Line up a ride with a sober acquaintance or other safe transportation BEFORE you go out. On the drive to zero, you are in the driver’s seat.”