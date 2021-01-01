Taking down DUIs, Kansas Highway Patrol gears up for New Year’s Eve

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The holidays are a time for celebration, and similar to years past, this New Year’s Eve the Kansas Highway Patrol is urging drivers to make sure you’re sober before getting behind the wheel.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that in 2019, an alcohol-related crash happened nearly every four hours and with the New Years’ holiday raking in one of the highest DUI related-crash rates, law enforcement is gearing up to put an end to drinking and driving.

In 2019, 465 total crashes were reported over New Years Eve, 25 of them were alcohol related.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop E, which covers nearly a quarter of the state, will be tripling enforcement this holiday to help lower that number.

“This weekend, we are staffing with more road troopers out on the road. We will be specifically looking for hazardous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol,” said Randy Mosher, Captain Troop E Commander Kansas Highway Patrol. “Troopers will be out during the hours where people would traditionally be out and driving under the influence.”

Troopers will work sobriety check-points and cruise the streets throughout the weekend.

Throughout 2019, the KHP as a whole assisted through the Roving Aggressive Violation Enforcement (RAVE) grant provided by KDOT.

In one year, the patrol increased DUI arrests by 138.5%, increased DUI screening by 132%, and doubled the number of open container alcohol arrests. In total, 1,447 citations were issued.

Their end goal, lower the number of crashes, injuries, and deaths.

If arrested for driving under the influence, charges could result in jail time, losing your license, thousands of dollars of fines, and death.

“In all the years I’ve been a trooper, the hardest thing I have to do is make death notifications and that’s the ultimate consequence,” he said.

Officers say, it’s not worth it.

“If you’ve had anything to drink, do not drive, don’t get behind the wheel. Call a cab, call a friend, whatever you do, do not drive while under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

Officers urge before you go out, have a plan ready on how you will get home safely and to always remember that driving under the influence may not just impact your safety, but it could impact the safety of other drivers on the road.