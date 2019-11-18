Taking flight for the holidays? Prepare for busy airlines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to a local airline expert, this holiday season is going to be busier than ever.

“Travel holiday time this year will be probably the busiest we’ve ever seen it. The projections are that the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be the busiest day ever, in the history of flight,” Dr. Dean Headley, retired professor at Wichita State said.

Each year, Headley and a co-author put out the airline quality rating, ranking top airlines on their ability to get passengers and luggage to the correct destination, safely.

Headley attributes this busy holiday travel season to people having more money in their pockets and pent-up demand.

With this being the first holiday travel season the Boeing 737 Max 8’s grounded, KSN asked Headley if this would impact holiday travel.

“It’s been ongoing for long enough now that whatever they’re going to be able to fix, they’ve already fixed. They may throw a couple extra airplanes along the routes but they’ve probably already planned for that,” Headley said.

