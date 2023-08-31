GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Tanganyika Wildlife Park has announced the birth of three lion cubs.

“Tanganyika Wildlife Park is thrilled to announce the recent birth of three lively lion cubs, a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the preservation of species,” Tanganyika said Thursday.

The three cubs, a boy and two girls, were born on July 29.

Courtesy: Melissa Steven (left) and Andi Alexander (right)

Nemean, the father, and Ellie, the mother, are part of Tanganyika’s lion pride. The two joined the zoo less than five years ago as youngsters themselves, according to the wildlife park.

At just a week old, the zoo says the cubs have opened their eyes and displaying their personalities.

“Recently, the cubs started walking around a lot more without falling over and being wobbly. They’ve been venturing around their enclosure,” said Carnivore Supervisor Ben Valencia. “As they continue to grow, their personalities and distinct traits are becoming more apparent. The largest cub has already tipped the scales at 10.5 lbs, while the smallest, though still a sturdy brick, is 7.5 lbs.”

(Courtesy: Melissa Greher)

“Their initial vocalizations were loud screeches. It’s how they find each other and make sure mom doesn’t forget them before they can see. Now that they’ve opened their eyes, they can find each other without all the racket,” said Integrator/COO LynnLee Schmidt. “This communication was vital as they navigated their early days and began to explore their surroundings.”

The zoo says the cubs have already shown a keen interest in ice enrichment. Ice enrichment is when keepers make piles of ice or freeze ice in different shapes to encourage natural behaviors and to help cool animals off on hot days.

(Courtesy: Andi Alexander)

(Courtesy: Andi Alexander)

(Courtesy: Andi Alexander)

(Courtesy: Andi Alexander)

“The birth of these cubs marks another success in Tanganyika’s rare and endangered species preservation,” Tanganyika said. “The lion program is the newest breeding program aimed at safeguarding the future of these magnificent creatures and introducing new genetics to the United States breeding population.”

Tanganyika has announced other births this year, including MJ, an Indian Rhino calf and three baby Eastern Mountain Bongos, a critically endangered species.