Pictured above: Tinsel’s calf

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard announced on Friday that they lost their bongo, Tinsel, unexpectedly after she gave birth.

Our hearts are heavy as we share the story of Tinsel… Tanganyika Wildlife Park

Tinsel was a first-time mom. After she gave birth to her calf, everything seemed perfect as the calf was healthy and nursing contentedly. The next morning is when the complications began.

According to TWP, Tinsel suffered a bladder prolapse. Despite the immediate response and successful surgery from the veterinary team, Tinsel succumbed to the injury.

“Our keepers have stepped in to fill the void left by Tinsel’s passing. They’re working around the clock to provide her calf with the care it needs to thrive,” said TWP.

The TWP is happy to report that the calf is thriving thanks to their care and veterinary teams.

Pictures of Tinsel’s calf shared on Facebook on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

“While we grieve the loss of Tinsel, we celebrate the miracle of her calf’s life,” said TWP.

The mountain bongo is a critically endangered subspecies of bongo, one of the largest forest antelopes.

“Tinsel’s calf, born amidst heartbreak, represents a critical victory for the species, a testament to the tireless efforts of our team,” said TWP. “We invite you to join us in sending love and support to our keepers and this little one as they navigate this difficult time. Together, we can ensure that Tinsel’s legacy lives on through the resilience and strength of her calf.”