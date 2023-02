WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Tanganyika Wildlife Park is welcoming a new baby rhino to the park with a baby shower.

Saturday, Tanganyika welcomed everyone to celebrate the upcoming birth of Monica, the Indian Rhino’s baby.

It will be the first rhino born from a mother conceived artificially, and this is considered a significant milestone for rhino conservation efforts.

Guests had the chance to guess the sex of the rhino, and the rhinos also had the chance to guess the gender as well.