GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Tanganyika Wildlife Park needs help naming its three lion cubs.

The three cubs, a boy and two girls, were born on July 29.

The Park says it has narrowed it down to three themes:

The first theme is shades of yellow. These names include Dijon, Tawny and Ochre.

The second theme is Bob’s Burgers characters. These names include Tina, Gene and Louise.

The third theme is Afrikaans words. These names include Kwaii, which means fierce; Klein, which means small; and Dapper, which means brave.

You can vote by commenting on the Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s Facebook post. Votes will be counted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.