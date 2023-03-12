GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced the birth of an Eastern Mountain Bongo Saturday.

According to Tanganyika, the baby was born on Sunday, February 26, to first-time mom Strudel. The Wildlife Park says the two are doing great.

Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park

“Bongos are a type of antelope native to the forests of Africa—and since our Bongos are Eastern Mountain Bongos, they are classified as Critically Endangered,” Tanganyika said. “Only about 100 exist in the wild, and about 500 in human care throughout the world!”

Strudel and baby are currently behind the scene in an off-exhibit breeding area. Tanganyika says you can see them by joining an Origins Behind the Scenes Tour.

This is the third baby announced Tanganyika has announced in 40 days, including a Reticulated Giraffe and Indian Rhino.