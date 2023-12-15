GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced the birth of two lion cubs on Thursday.

The female cubs were born to mom Valkyrie, one of their two adult females, on Oct. 2.

According to Tanganyika, they are in excellent health, receiving regular checkups, and are eating and growing well.

“They are growing quick and, waiting on their last set of vaccinations so they can meet their siblings and aunt (Ellie) and then they’ll be introduced to dad,” said a spokesperson from Tanganyika.

Tanganyika now has five lion cubs in total, with three other cubs being born to mom Ellie and dad Nemean in July.

“This brings it up to 5 total cubs born this season at Tanganyika. While all the lions live behind the scenes we did announce recently that we’ve reinvigorated our non-profit board and are starting to work on future plans that will include a lion exhibit among many other exciting things,” said the Tanganyika spokesperson.