GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Tanganyika Wildlife Park celebrated their cheetah cubs‘ turning a half-year-old with a celebration.

They turned 6 months old on Oct. 9.

The celebration was full of enrichment.

“They got some boxes wrapped like presents, some streamers, a paper bag, a toilet paper tube wrapped with streamer to look like candy, and a HUGE cupcake piñata!” said TWP.

TWP said the cheetah cubs weighed about 30 pounds at 6 months old and that their mantles have grown out.

“One thing that hasn’t changed though, is that they still love to have cuddle puddles together!” said Cassie, with TWP.

