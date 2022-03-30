WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tanganyika Wildlife Park (TWP) welcomed a new caracal on Wednesday.

Theodore the caracal (Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

The caracal is a medium-sized wild cat that is native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and arid areas in Pakistan and northwestern India.

TWP’s newest caracal is named Theodore and is three months old. He loves going on walks with his keeper and jumping to catch his toys.

Theodore arrived at TWP from another zoo to be trained as an ambassador, according to TWP. Other ambassadors for TWP include Jade, a serval and Hazel, a lynx.

“He is very curious; always wanting to know what’s going on and doesn’t want to miss a thing!” said TWP in a Facebook post. “He is already a great addition to the Tanganyika Wildlife Park family, and we can’t wait for you to meet him!”