WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of an overturned tanker truck southwest of Wichita.

The truck overturned around 11 a.m. Friday in the 6600 block of South Ridge Road, also known as 71st Street West.

The driver is not injured. Fire crews say the only thing leaking from the tanker truck is from its engine, and they are cleaning it up.

Two wreckers are being brought in to get the tanker upright again. Ridge Road is currently blocked in that area.